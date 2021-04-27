Drone Delivery Service Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market. Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the vital factors of the market that influence its growth and development in the global business sphere. Besides providing further details on market size, revenue estimation, and numerous commercialization aspects, the report presents the market position of key players in the industry.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/204

Key Highlights From The Report.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.

Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery. They are also planning to utilize the opportunities and reduce their operational costs with the help of the technology.

Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Duration (<25 kilometers) Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Range (<25 kilometers) Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) <2 kilograms 2-5 kilograms >5 kilograms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food Delivery Retail Goods Delivery Postal Delivery Medical Aids Delivery Others



Regional Fragmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/204

Target Audience of the Global Drone Delivery Service Market report:

Global Drone Delivery Service market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers

Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.

Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Drone Delivery Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Drone Delivery Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery among consumers

4.2.2.2. Growing usage of affordable and light-pay load drones for product delivery by startups

4.2.2.3. Changes in regulatory framework in order to encourage drone delivery package

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited battery life and bandwidth of aerial delivery drones

4.2.3.2. Emerging economies have inappropriate infrastructure to support drone delivery operations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Drone Delivery Service Market By Duration Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Duration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Short Duration (<30 minutes)

5.1.2. Long Duration (>30 minutes)

Chapter 6. Drone Delivery Service Market By Range Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Range Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Short Range (<25 kilometers)

6.1.2. Long Range (>25 kilometers)

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Drone Delivery Service market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-delivery-service-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.