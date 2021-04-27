Insulation Materials Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings.

The latest report is inclusive of important statistical representation of the accrued data and information, press releases, national government documentation, recent market activities, financial reports, annual reports, relevant patent and administrative databases, as well as a wide array of internal and external factors influencing market development over the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Wool Mineral Wool Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Aerogel Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) CMS Fibers Calcium Silicate Polyurethane Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infrastructure Industrial HVAC Transportation Appliances Furniture/Bedding Packaging



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Remote Vehicle Shutdown industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Insulation Materials Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

