Electrosurgical Devices Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Segments, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The study comprises an exhaustive analysis of the contemporary market trends, for instance, the historical market data, estimated future market size, technological advancement, revenue share each region, micro- and macro-economic aspects, regulatory framework, and numerous growth trends observed in the global Electrosurgical Devices market. Additionally, the report evaluates the fundamental strategies that the leading market competitors use in order to stably function in the global market.

The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

General surgery accounted for the largest market share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2019 due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bipolar Monopolar

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Active electrodes Electrosurgical Generators Dispersive Electrodes Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastroenterology General surgery Gynecology Cosmetic Neurosurgery Cardiovascular Urology Orthopedic Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.