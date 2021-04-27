Embedded SIM Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3019.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report performs an insightful analysis of various fundamental market aspects, including SWOT analysis, CAGR during the projected period, recent developments, new product launches, technology upgradation, product offerings, application landscape, end-users, and geographical footprint of the leading companies. The market estimations carried out by our team of industry experts are based on various research methodologies and validated information on the present market scenario.

In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched an innovative eSIM solution, SN100U. The most advanced “all-in-one” chipset in the world, incorporating NFC, Secure Element, and eSIM, and the 40 nm Secure element of SU070, provides digital wallet protection and eSIM solutions. With the introduction of this solution, NXP will strengthen its position globally.

Key Highlights From The Report

Over the forecast timeframe, the connectivity service segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.2%, as connectivity services include services to mobile network operators to ensure stable and efficient end-user network connection.

Due to the various advantages of eSIM for Machine to Machine communication, the Machine to Machine segment is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market owing to the wide use of eSIM due to its enhanced protection and connectivity, and greater reliability.

Due to the rapid implementation of smart grids and other advanced technologies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a major market player in Europe is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hardware Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Smartphones Laptops Wearables Connected Cars Machine to Machine Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Energy & Utilities Automotive Retail Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Consumer Electronics



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global Embedded SIM Market report:

Global Embedded SIM providers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

End-use industries

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this particular business sphere.

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Solutions

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Solutions

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Solutions

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing number of IoT connected devices

4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for the promotion of electric vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of Standardization

4.2.3.2. High cost compared to conventional SIM

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Embedded SIM (eSIM) By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.2. Connectivity Services

Chapter 6. Embedded SIM (eSIM) By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Smartphones

6.1.2. Laptops

6.1.3. Wearables

6.1.4. Connected Cars

6.1.5. Machine to Machine

6.1.6. Others

