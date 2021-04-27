Global Travel Duffle Bags Market 2021: Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Future Opportunity

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Travel Duffle Bags Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The travel duffle bags have huge demand from the millennials and all the travelers who travel short trips and demand lightweight baggage, which can carry more clothes. The increased rate of tourism, demand for stylish travel bags, an increase in international travel of corporate people, an increase in urbanization, and change in lifestyle are the major factors that drive the growth of the global travel duffle bag market.

In addition, the gym freak women and men are using small-sized duffle bags for carrying clothes, shoes, towels, and other necessary items to the gym which has increased the demand for small size duffle bags for regular use. However, major constraints of the market are competition from local manufacturers providing low-quality travel duffle bags at cheap prices and counterfeit products available.

New product launches to flourish the market

There have been major changes in the style, quality, and making of the travel duffle bags from past years and now the manufacturers are manufacturing improved features in a travel duffle bag to make it more compatible, lightweight, smart bags digitally connected with phones, anti-theft, and other security features.

The company Unsettle & Co.’s has rolled out its most popular bag is the Commuter Roll Top 2.0 which is a water-proof duffle bag that has adjusting straps which can be used to adjust the size of the duffle bags and the duffle bags has laptop compartments which take utmost care of the laptop and accessories by providing separate padding. Moreover, the other companies in the market are inserting GPS and other anti-theft trackers so that the bags can be tracked if lost during traveling.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Eagle Creek, Everest, Luggage America, Netpackbag, Samsonite, Delsey, Ralph Lauren, Rimowa, Travelpro, Antler and VIP Industries

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The manufacturers have been affected as the supply of raw materials is not there from the past few months.

The demand for duffle bags has been highly affected as people are facing lockdown and traveling and tourism are restricted.

The market is expected to grow steadily after the pandemic as people start traveling and tourism will resume.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Materials Leather

Jute

Polyester

Others Price Premium

Economic Distribution Channel Company-owned Stores

Supermarkets

Online stores

Specialist Retail Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global travel duffle bags industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global travel duffle bags market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global travel duffle bags market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global travel duffle bags market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

