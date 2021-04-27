Anti-Reflective Coatings Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players are Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, etc

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the Anti-Reflective Coatings industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market. It offers accurate estimations of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The report studies the major Anti-Reflective Coatings market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers data pertaining to these market competitors' company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

The pricing models and gross margins of these Anti-Reflective Coatings industry majors have also been mentioned.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Objectives of the Study:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market. The report also covers strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

