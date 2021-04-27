Quantitative Market Xcel Adopted The Online Method for The Covid-19 Pandemic of Computer Assisted Web Interviews (CAWI).

Market Xcel adopted computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) module to conduct the interviews. The web link was shared with the target respondents and they were requested to take part in the survey through self administered questionnaire. Post the survey, responses got uploaded in the server and data was analyzed. The survey was conducted pan India, representing all the 4 zones to get a geographic representation of the country as a whole.

DEMOGRAPHICS

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representationis the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The millennials are still working for 9-10 hours in a day to fulfill their professional commitments, followed by mid level executives who are devoting 7 hours on an average towards their work. Teens are spending more time on watching TV and surfing net/ social media. The lockdown has Please say whether the frequency of doing these activities has changed remained the same over past 5 weeks’ time (during the lockdown situation) as compared to the pre lockdown phase. Code from the grid below.

Frequency of indulging across entertainment forums including household activities is on the rise

for both men and women. Increased during the lockdown phase Decreased during the lockdown phase Watching TV Please say whether the frequency of doing these activities has changed remained the same over past 5 weeks’ time (during the lockdown situation) as compared to the pre lockdown phase. Code from the grid below.

The trend is consistent across age bands and activities, which shows increase in indulgence during

the lockdown period by a huge majority. The trade off is with outings and more time at disposal.

Increased during the lockdown phase Decreased during the lockdown phase

cuts no salary that occupies the mind along with child’s education. Due to the worry about the scarcity of the supplies, people started panic buying,81% of the people have stocked the grocery items followed by medicine and personal care items. Contactless purchase and social distancing are the new norms that people are living with. It is being inferred that people are planning to go online shopping more post lockdown. Post lockdown has witnessed a change in the buying behavior with majority of respondents preferring to switch to online mode rather than traditional shopping (visiting kirana store).

IN A NUTSHELL

The spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown has made enormous unsettling influence to the lives of billions of people across the globe. The effect of the pandemic is unprecedented. It is changing the consumption patterns of people and is altering the consumer behavior. On an average, people are devoting 5.5 hours per day for their office work at home; followed by

spending quality and quantity time with family. Females are more occupied with household work than their male counterparts. Teens are spending more time on watching TV and surfing net/ social media. The lockdown has everybody their own share of family time. Spending Spending quality time with family, rejoicing old favorites in TV and surfing the internet are perhaps the best antidotes to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic. People have clearly demarcated between essential and non essential commodities. Grocery items and healthcare will see a surge with respect to overall expense, which are considered as a necessity, whereas entertainment and lifestyle budget will definitely go down.

Due to the worry about the scarcity of the supplies people started panic buying,81% of the people have stocked the grocery items followed by medicine and personal care items. Contactless purchase and social distancing are the new norms that the people are living with. Post lockdown will witness a change in the buying behavior with majority of respondents preferring to switch to online shopping mode rather than traditional shopping (visiting kirana store).

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com