Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Tate & Lyle

Huachang Pharmaceuticals

Danisco A/S

NEXIRA

INGREDION

Sunopta Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Major applications as follows:

Functional Food

Feed Industries

Pharmaceutical Industries

Major Type as follows:

Insulin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Beta-Glucan

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Water-Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Tate & Lyle

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tate & Lyle

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tate & Lyle

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Huachang Pharmaceuticals

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Huachang Pharmaceuticals

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Huachang Pharmaceuticals

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Danisco A/S

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Danisco A/S

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Danisco A/S

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 NEXIRA

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NEXIRA

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NEXIRA

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 INGREDION

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of INGREDION

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of INGREDION

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Sunopta Inc

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sunopta Inc

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sunopta Inc

3.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Archer Daniels Midland Company

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Archer Daniels Midland Company

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Functional Food

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Functional Food

4.1.2 Functional Food Market Size and Forecast

Fig Functional Food Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Functional Food Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Functional Food Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Functional Food Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Feed Industries

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Feed Industries

4.2.2 Feed Industries Market Size and Forecast

Fig Feed Industries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Feed Industries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Feed Industries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Feed Industries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Pharmaceutical Industries

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Pharmaceutical Industries

4.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industries Market Size and Forecast

Fig Pharmaceutical Industries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pharmaceutical Industries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pharmaceutical Industries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pharmaceutical Industries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Insulin

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Insulin

5.1.2 Insulin Market Size and Forecast

Fig Insulin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Insulin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Insulin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Insulin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Polydextrose

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Polydextrose

5.2.2 Polydextrose Market Size and Forecast

Fig Polydextrose Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Polydextrose Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Polydextrose Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Polydextrose Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Pectin

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Pectin

5.3.2 Pectin Market Size and Forecast

Fig Pectin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pectin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pectin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pectin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 Beta-Glucan

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Beta-Glucan

5.4.2 Beta-Glucan Market Size and Forecast

Fig Beta-Glucan Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Beta-Glucan Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Beta-Glucan Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Beta-Glucan Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of Tate & Lyle

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tate & Lyle

Tab Company Profile List of Huachang Pharmaceuticals

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Huachang Pharmaceuticals

Tab Company Profile List of Danisco A/S

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Danisco A/S

Tab Company Profile List of NEXIRA

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NEXIRA

Tab Company Profile List of INGREDION

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of INGREDION

Tab Company Profile List of Sunopta Inc

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sunopta Inc

Tab Company Profile List of Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Functional Food

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Feed Industries

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Pharmaceutical Industries

Tab Product Overview of Insulin

Tab Product Overview of Polydextrose

Tab Product Overview of Pectin

Tab Product Overview of Beta-Glucan

Tab Product Overview of Others

