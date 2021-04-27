The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2021 – Analysis, Revenue and Application and Industry Forecast to 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Compressed Natural Gas Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2027. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis – 2020-2027

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is a form of natural gas with a high-octane rating and is stored under high pressure. It is energy-efficient, odorless, and non-corrosive in nature, and contains Methane as one of its major components. CNG is widely used as an alternative fuel for conventional solutions. The market for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) compressed natural gas (CNG) is projected to grow with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027.

This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of natural gas for use in several applications, growing demand for alternative energy sources along with the region’s focus towards the diversification of its power supply and become less reliant on oil, as well as be less susceptible to the volatility of oil products in the market. Moreover, presence of large natural gas reserves in nations such as Iran and Qatar, along with increasing focus towards the production and trade of natural gas are some of the factors anticipated to promote the growth of the market.

The market is segmented by source into associated, non-associated and unconventional gas, out of which, non-associated segment is predicted to hold a significantly larger market share of around 56.7% in the year 2027 and attain a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of crucial non-associated gas fields in the region including places such as Karan, Arabiyah and Hasbah, along with the low cost of extraction of gas which is raising the interests amongst oil drillers to extract gas from these reserves.

Study of Top Companies Included in This Report

Some of the key industry leaders in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) compressed natural gas (CNG) market are National Iranian Gas Company, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Qatar Fuel Company Q.P.S.C. (WOQOD), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Badeal.

Based on the geographical analysis, the report covers the market scenario for the following regions around the world:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

A series of illustrations such as graphs, tables, and charts are provided in the report to make the report easy to comprehend for the business clients.

“We are open for the customization of this report for our client.”

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT WITH IMPACT OF COVID-19?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS DURING COVID-19?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

Market Growth Opportunities

Leading Market Players

Market Size and Growth Rate

Market Growth Drivers

Company Market Share

Market Trends and Technological Innovations

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (CORONA Pandemic) on Global Market

