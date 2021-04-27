Europe Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair and Refurbishment Market Size – In-depth Analysis Report, Prospect, Overview, Demand, and Current Trends with Forecast to 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Europe Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair and Refurbishment Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2027. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

Gearboxes present in wind turbines are components that are mainly utilized in wind turbines, so that the power that is acquired in the process of rotation of wind turbine rotor can be shifted to the generator through the main shaft, gear box as well as high-speed shaft. The increase in revolutions per minute (RPM) happens as a result of using gearbox, with blades moving slowly at the time of rotation. A rotational speed that is considered to be favourable is arrived at, by using gearbox in between two shafts which would be able to generate power at the frequency demanded by grid.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10279913

The European wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment market was valued at USD 3876.34 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. Factors such as the reduction in the costs of wind technology over the past few years which have aided the growth in the establishment of wind farms across the region which are helping the companies that are engaged in generation of power to avail access to such technology at concessional rates, increased demand for clean and renewable energy in the region and government support obtained by the industry for setting up wind farms which are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the next decade. According to the statistics by Wind Europe, new offshore wind investments in Europe in the year 2016, 2017 and 2018 was USD 19.85 bn, USD 7.89 bn, and USD 12.34 bn respectively.

The market is segmented on the basis of product into main gearbox and yaw and pitch gearbox. The main gearbox falling under product segment is projected to reach USD 4918 million by 2027 at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period. Some of the factors that are estimated to contribute to the growth of the market are its features that help to maintain turbine rotational speed as well as the speed of generator for optimization and power limitation. A new gearbox had been introduced into the market by Brevini Wind for a wind turbine range that starts from 0.9 MW to 3.5 MW.

The lower cost of maintenance, apart from the solutions offered by Brevini’s gearbox that is 75% lower than the previous solutions. The gearbox failure is segmented into planetary stage bearing, intermediate stage bearing and high-speed stage bearing. The planetary stage bearing is estimated to register a market value of around USD 4100 million by 2027 by growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period, owing to the planetary gearboxes having the capability to survive harsh loading. Moreover, another factor being the capacity of planetary gear damage to affect the gearbox life in wind turbines is anticipated to raise the demand for planetary stage bearing over the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10279913

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Europe wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment market is projected to grow significantly, owing to demand for energy and power across the region growing at a rapid rate over the last decade and the importance of protecting environment becoming a major factor in the region, that has driven several nations across the region to adopt renewable energy sources such as wind power and few others. The growing number of windmills being set up across the region is predicted to drive the demand for gearbox. Gearbox would be subject to many variations and may even fail during the time of operation. This would require steps to be taken quickly to set right the failure, which could even lower the productivity of the generator in the absence of an immediate remedy.

Moreover, green energy has been growing in the region which is predicted to improve the growth opportunities in the green market that is expected to make available several opportunities for growth of the repair and refurbishment of windmills. In 2018, the windmills power capacity that had been installed in Europe was higher as compared to other sources of power generated in the region. Apart from that, wind power had contributed close to 48% of the total power capacity that has been installed in the region. All these factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Study of Top Companies Included in This Report

Some of the key industry leaders in the Europe wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment market are Dana Vindkraft, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., ME Production A/S, Stork-FDO Wind Energy Systems B.V., Winergy Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Turbine Repair Solutions, A/S Grenaa Motorfabrik and Enercon GmbH.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10279913

“We are open for the customization of this report for our client.”

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT WITH IMPACT OF COVID-19?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS DURING COVID-19?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

Market Growth Opportunities

Leading Market Players

Market Size and Growth Rate

Market Growth Drivers

Company Market Share

Market Trends and Technological Innovations

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (CORONA Pandemic) on Global Market

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10279913

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Concentrator Photovoltaic (CPV) Market

CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

Connected Oil Field Market

Gas Insulated Substation Market

Biogas Market

Zero Emission Buildings Market