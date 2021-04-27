Categories
Global Codeine Phosphate Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

 

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

 

Macfarian Smith

Francopia

Noramco

Weifa

 

Mallinckrodt

Temad

GSK

Alkaloida

Tas. Alkaloids

Alcaliber

Fine Chemicals

Aesica/Noramco

SINO PHARM

Sri Krishna

TPI

Major applications as follows:

Narcotic Analgesic

Antitussive

Others

Major Type as follows:

Extracted from Opium

Synthesized by Morphine

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

