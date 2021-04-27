North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Report 2021 – Latest Analysis Report, New Market Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Analysis – 2019-2028

Energy recovery ventilator (ERV) is referred to a system which is used to transfer heat and humidity from stale exhaust air to incoming fresh air. It draws fresh air into the property and exhausts stale air. Along with heat transfer, ERVs also ventilates containments, pollen and pollutants. It is an energy-efficient method to exhaust indoor air to improve the indoor air quality. The North America ERV market is anticipated to gain a CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10335706

Factors such as growing research and development in the field of energy recovery ventilation systems, growing trends of developing energy efficient green building and the growing concerns for the degrading indoor air quality are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the North America ERV market. Additionally, factors such as the growing need for the reduction of CO2 emissions owing to the increasing concerns for the environment and the increasing stringent norms of the government, which is contributing to the adoption of ERV systems, is anticipated to drive the growth of the North America ERV market.

The North America ERV market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, installation, airflow output and by end use. The airflow output segment is further sub-segmented into 120-360 CFM, 361-600 CFM, 600-1200 CFM, 1200-1800 CFM, 1800-2400 CFM and >2400 CFM. Out of these, the 120-360 CFM registered the largest market share of around 27% in the year 2019 and is further anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. Additionally, the segment is also anticipated to cross a value of around USD 650.0 million by the end of 2028 by growing at 2.4x during the forecast period.

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the North America energy recovery ventilators market are Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Building Performance Equipment, Inc., Zehnder Group AG, S&P USA Ventilation Systems, LLC and Loren Cook Company.

