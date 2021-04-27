Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Plastic Mulch Unrollers , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Plastic Mulch Unrollers market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

0 – 3m

3 – 5m

5 – 8m

Above 8m

By End-User / Application

Farm

Agricultural Institutions

Others

By Company

ALPLER AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY (Turkey)

Asia Technology Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Bock Silosysteme GmbH (Germany)

CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy)

Clemens (Germany)

CM REGERO Industries (France)

COSMECO S.r.l. (Italy)

Egedal Maskinenfabrik (Denmark)

Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy)

HORTECH Srl (Italy)

Jaulent Industrie (France)

MAGGIO Giovanni & Figli Srl (Italy)

SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy)

Spapperi S.r.l. (Italy)

Terrateck SAS (France)

Veda Farming Solutions, Inc. (USA)

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. (India)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Plastic Mulch Unrollers Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

….. continued

