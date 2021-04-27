Europe Biochar Market 2021 – Latest Research Report, Future Prospect and Forecast to 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Europe Biochar Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Europe Biochar Market Analysis – 2019-2028

Biochar is a specially designed charcoal which provides a wide scope for organic resource management, soil improvement and energy production. Biochar is known to contain a high proportion of extremely stable carbon. Hence, the sustainable production of biochar can be a significant, viable Negative Emissions Technology for mitigating human-induced climate change. The Europe biochar market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.

Factors such as the numerous benefits associated with biochar, growing government support for organic farming methods, and increasing consumer spending capacity for agricultural purposes are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the Europe biochar market. Additionally, factors such as the rising demand for organic food, on the back of the growing health consciousness and increasing consumer spending capacity, is raising the need for the utilization of biochar, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the Europe biochar market.

The Europe biochar market consists of various segments that are segmented by process, feedstock, carbon content and by application. The feedstock segment is further segmented into agricultural waste, forestry waste and animal manure. Out of these, the agricultural waste segment registered the largest market share of around 42% in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. Additionally, the segment is also anticipated to gain an incremental $ opportunity of around USD 16 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year. Agriculture waste is usually the unwanted waste generated from agricultural activities which are used to produce biochar. Agricultural waste includes manure, fertilizer, pesticides, and others. Agricultural waste is converted to biochar by using the process of pyrolysis. It is considered as a highly potential option to utilize these agriculture waste for various sustainable purposes. Furthermore, it can also be used as a clean and environmentally friendly energy source, which in turn is expected to raise the demand for biochar production by agriculture waste.

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the Europe biochar market are Airex Energie Inc., 3R-BioPhosphate Kft, Genesis Industries, Green Charcoal International, BlackCarbon A/S, Swiss-Biochar GmbH, DEMIO Holding, Carbon Gold Ltd., ETIA S.A.S., and EoSol Design SRL.

