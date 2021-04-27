Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Environmental Testing Market 2021 – Revenue and Application and Industry Forecast to 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on Global Environmental Testing Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Environmental Testing Market Analysis 2019-2028

Environmental testing focuses on determining the amount of contaminants in the natural environment and therefore identify their impact on all life forms. Environmental testing is also used to study how products undergo mechanical stress or perform under different climatic conditions when they are exposed to during their lifetime. The global environmental testing market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.07% across the globe during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing focus towards rapid testing methods in comparison to conventional testing methods, growing adoption of business intelligence tools to save costs, increasing advancements in environmental testing technologies, and the increasing awareness for the environment are anticipated to promote the growth of the global environmental testing market. Additionally, factors such as the growing stringent regulations for the environment, coupled with the increasing concern for health led by the impact of environmental pollution are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The global environmental testing market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, sample, technology, contaminant, end user and by region. The market is further segmented by contaminant into microbial contaminant, organic compounds, heavy minerals, residues and solids. Out of these, the microbial contaminant segment registered the largest market share of around 29% in the year 2019 and is expected to grow by a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Microbiological contamination when microbes such as bacteria, yeast, mold, fungi, virus, prions, protozoa or their toxins and by-products are introduced accidentally or unintentionally. Prominent changes include loss of viscosity and sedimentation due to depolymerization of suspending agents, pH changes, gas production, and faulty smell among others.

Based on region, the global environmental testing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in Europe registered a significant market share of around 23% in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 7% and cross a value of around USD 3900 million by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global environmental testing market are Intertek Group PLC, bioMérieux SA, Eurofins Scientific, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., R J Hill Laboratories Limited, Symbio Laboratories, SGS SA, AB Sciex Pte. Ltd., and Suburban Testing Labs.

