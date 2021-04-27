U.S. Power Rental Market 2021 – Market Predicted to Grow at High CAGR, Current Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has released a report on U.S. Power Rental Market that studies the segments, trends, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints for the market throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025. The report further contains key matrices and industrial insights that helps decision makers to understand better about the market, including both the current scenario as well as the consequences in the coming years.

United States (US) Power Rental Market Analysis 2019-2025

Power rental is defined as the renting of power sources equipment such as generators and air compressors to a facility on a temporary basis for supplying energy. This equipment stabilizes the power used in facilities and provide additional energy to industries and support communities. The United States (US) power rental market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Factors such as the growing demand for power supply across the major end-user industries, including oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, and related industries, growing power cuts on account of aging infrastructures, and limited access to the power supply in the rural areas and remote locations in the U.S. are anticipated to promote the growth of the United States (US) power rental market. Additionally, factors such as the increase in natural calamities in the country in the form of hurricanes that hampers power usage, rise in demand for power, especially from the commercial and industrial sectors in the nation, aging grid infrastructure, and the increasing demand for power rental services from the end user industries, such as construction and oil & gas industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the United States (US) power rental market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10336411

The United States (US) power rental market consists of various segments that are segmented by end use and by region. The end use segment is further divided into oil & gas, construction, telecom, manufacturing, mining industry and others. The manufacturing segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6% and gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 750 million during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry comprises of a significant share of the United States (US) power rental market on account of the rising requirement from the energy-intensive manufacturing and nonenergy-intensive manufacturing sector. The energy-intensive manufacturing industry includes the food sector, pulp & paper sector, primary chemical sector, refining sector, iron & steel sector, nonferrous metal sector, and non-metallic minerals sector. According to the report published by the US Energy Information Administration in 2016, the average annual growth of the energy-intensive manufacturing sector in the United

States is 1.1%. The manufacturing industry requires a wide range of impermanent rental equipment that helps to keep the business moving by using accurate matching power controls, temperature controls, dehumidification equipment, energy storage to the manufacturing’s fluctuating requirements site, so the consumer only must rent equipment when they want it.

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the United States power rental market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco Group, United Rentals, Inc., APR Energy, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Inc. and Yamaha Corporation.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10336411

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064,+1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

U.S. Power Rental Market

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Environmental Testing Market

Europe Biochar Market

North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Market