Bio-Based Coolants Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Bio-Based Coolants Market Introduction

Bio-based coolants are produced from the sustainable and renewable substitutes of raw material for the conventional chemical based coolants. Bio-based coolants are identified as a promising alternative to the conventional chemical based coolants as they have reduced carbon content, are more environment friendly and biodegradable.

The intensity of participation in the global bio-based coolants market is expected to increase as it offers a promising growth in coming years. Existing chemical market players are collaborating and investing huge capitals on other research institutes and biotechnology firms for the development of new bio-based coolants products and for the optimization of the methods of bio-based coolants production.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Dynamics

Bio-Based Coolants Market Drivers

Bio-based coolants are more environment friendly as compared to the conventional coolants as fossil fuels suffer from intense fluctuations in availability, trade and hence their prices. Therefore, for the competitive advantage of bio-based coolants from conventional coolants in terms of its cost stability and for being more environment-friendly, the market for bio-based coolants is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate in coming years.

As a consequence of increasing annual incomes and per capita spending on travel, tourism and passenger cars, the sales of automobiles has been on a hike across the geographies in the past few years. This factor has significantly increased the sales of automotive chemicals that includes the increase in the consumption of bio-based coolants.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Restraints

Higher prices of bio-based coolants in comparison to the conventional coolants is expected to be a restraining factor against the growth of the global bio-based coolants market.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Trends

The opportunities of growth in the global bio-based coolants market are tremendous. These opportunities have been successfully recognized by the existing polymer manufacturers and in order to grow in the global bio-based coolants market, they are actively participating in collaborations and mergers with other players for research and development of new bio-based coolants products.

As a consequence, the global bio-based coolants market has been witnessing a frequent number of product launches that is expanding the global bio-based coolants market product portfolio and is increasing the intensity of competition amongst the different market participants.

Bio-Based Coolants Market Segmentation

The global bio-based coolants market can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, end-uses and regions.

On the basis of technology, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Semi-synthetic

Synthetic

On the basis of formulation, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Ethylene glycol

Propylene glycol

Others

On the basis of applications, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Ground source heat pumps

Heating systems

Cooling and freezing

Cleaning and disinfection

Lubricant

Corrosion protection

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global bio-based coolants market can be segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation

Power and Energy

Others

Bio-Based Coolants Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global bio-based coolants market are:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC Orison Marketing Houghton Salathe Oil Company Star brite, Inc. Dynalene, Inc. Hangsterfer’s Laboratories, Inc Kilfrost Limited Petron Scientech Inc Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Neste

