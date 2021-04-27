Pyrimidine Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Pyrimidine Market: Introduction

Pyrimidine is an organic compound with aromatic and heterocyclic chemical structure similar to the pyridine compound. Naturally, Pyrimidine is an essential component of nucleic acids (DNA) and comprises of three different types of pyrimidines.

These are Uracil, Thymine and Cytosine. Pyrimidine can also be produced synthetically and the prominent consumption of pyrimidine is in the pharmaceutical industry where it used for the production of various drugs such as drugs for cancer treatment and HIV drugs among others.

Pyrimidine has been proved as an essential metabolite for cancer treatment as it can efficiently interfere with the process of DNA replication that can stop further cell divisions and prevent tumor formation.

Pyrimidine Market: Dynamics

Pyrimidine Market: Drivers

Increasing spending from the pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as government on research and development is expected to be one of the key factor behind the growth of global pyrimidine market. The cost of development of a new drug is high and hence, the basic research on drug discovery is primarily funded by the government or by the philanthropic organizations.

There are various government agencies that invest significantly on the early stages of drug research and development such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). For instance, a state agency of California that was established in 2005 – the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine by the California Stem Cell Research and Cures Initiative explains the increasing number of government initiatives taken for the drug research and discovery.

As a consequence of the immense amount of investments, funding’s and the need of the hour for the development of cancer medicines, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry has been significant. This is expected to indirectly drive the consumption of pyrimidine for the development of ant-cancer drugs and hence lead to the growth of the global pyrimidine market.

Pyrimidine Market: Restraints

The global pyrimidine market is restrained by the lack of diversity in the applications of pyrimidine. Besides being used as a lab reagent and in pharmaceuticals, pyrimidine finds no other prominent applications. This has also restrained away big players from participating in the global pyrimidine market. These factors collectively are expected to impact on the growth of global pyrimidine market in negative terms.

