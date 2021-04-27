Hydroxyethyl Urea Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2029

Hydroxyethyl Urea Market: Introduction

Hydroxyethyl urea is an odorless and white crystalline colorless, and non-toxic moisturizing agent supplied as 50% aqueous solution. Hydroxyethyl urea is manufactured by the synthetic process. Hydroxyethyl urea is a single moisturizing agent that offers admirable moisturization efficacy and skin elasticity.

Hydroxyethyl urea provides sensory skin feel as compared to other benchmarks that can be used in skincare products without conveying tackiness or stickiness to the formulation. Hydroxyethyl urea has strong water-absorbing and retaining ability, which can improve the skin feeling and thereby facilitating to reduce the conditioning agent in the skincare products.

Moreover, hydroxyethyl urea is categorized by its processability, stability, and high purity as well as its excellent humectant effect in toiletries and cosmetics. Along with this, hydroxyethyl urea is providing non-greasy, non-tacky feeling and reducing the use of siloxane and glycerin in the skincare products.

Owing to the admirable moisturizing effect, hydroxyethyl urea can penetrate the corneous layer and improve the relieve dry, fill the fine lines, and skin moisture content as well as stability of the emulsion system in cold condition. Hydroxyethyl urea has a wide range of application in the cosmetic and personal care industry for manufacturing anti-aging products, shower and bath products, facial cleansers, color cosmetics, antiperspirants and deodorants, and hair treatment and care products among others.

Hydroxyethyl Urea Market: Dynamics

The growing demand for benefits agent in skincare products is projected to lay a strong platform for hydroxyethyl urea market in the foreseeable future. Owing to the rising consumer demand for advanced skin and hair care products without any side effect on the skin, reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin firmness and elasticity, and providing long-lasting skin hydration.

All such factors are projected to drive the cosmetic and personal care industry in turn, which is expected to fuel the significant demand for hydroxyethyl urea in the global cosmetic market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising per capita disposable income and changing lifestyle are considerably contributing in the growth of cosmetic and personal care industry across the globe, and such factor is also projected to drive the global hydroxyethyl urea market during the forecast period. However, the presence of the alternative in the form of glycerin, which is widely used as a moisturizing agent in the skincare products is expected to act as restrain for global hydroxyethyl urea market during the forecast period.

Hydroxyethyl Urea Market: Segmentation

Global Hydroxyethyl Urea market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region.

On the basis of grade, the Hydroxyethyl Urea market is segmented into:

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of application, the Hydroxyethyl Urea market is segmented into:

Anti-aging products

Antiperspirants

Color cosmetics

Facial cleansers

Facial creams

Foot care

Personal wash products

Self-tanners

Skin lotions and creams

Soap

Sunscreens

Wipes

Hydroxyethyl Urea Market: Regional outlook

From the geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific is projected to one of the most lucrative region for the hydroxyethyl urea market during the forecast period. The emerging countries of region such as China and India are the prominent consumer of cosmetics and personal care products, and growing economy and rising per capita disposable income of the consumer is accelerating the demand for advanced hair and skincare products across the Asia Pacific region, and such factor drives the global hydroxyethyl urea market during the course of forecast period. Collectively, North America and Europe are estimated to account for dominant share and register healthy growth in the global hydroxyethyl urea market in the upcoming years, owing to well-established cosmetic and personal care industry across those regions are providing a base for R&D activities to develop innovative and advanced skin care and hair care products for the consumers. Moreover, the Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register moderate growth in the global hydroxyethyl urea market, owing to the cosmetic and personal care industry is registering steady growth in the upcoming years.

Hydroxyethyl Urea Market: Market participants

Some of the key market players involved in the Hydroxyethyl Urea market are:

Shandong Ailitong New Material Co., Ltd.

Jinan Pengbo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Greaf Biotech Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Xiangshen Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Toronto Research Chemical

The Good Scents Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

