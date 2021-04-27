Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher

bioMerieux

HyTest

BBI solutions

ProSpec

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Nanjing Norman Biological Technology

Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

Beijing Apis

Major applications as follows:

Medical Industry

Scientific Research

Major Type as follows:

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

….. continued

