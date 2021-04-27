Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4945060-global-procalcitonin-cas-56645-65-9-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Also Read: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4945060
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Roche Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher
bioMerieux
HyTest
BBI solutions
ProSpec
Wondfo
Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology
Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine
Snibe
Vazyme Biotech
Getein Biotech
Hotgen Biotech
Lumigenex
Nanjing Norman Biological Technology
Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical
Kitgen
Beijing KeyGen
Beijing Apis
Major applications as follows:
Medical Industry
Scientific Research
Major Type as follows:
Procalcitonin Antigen
Procalcitonin Antibody
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Also Read: https://writeablog.net/ajitb567/automotive-safety-system-market-share-size-trends-business-strategy-growth
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
Also Read: https://aakritiblogsmarketresearch.tumblr.com/post/648896373015609344/packaged-pretzels-market-is-expected-to-reach
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
Also Read: http://chemicalsnmaterials.over-blog.com/2021/03/polyurethane-elastomers-market-trends-growth-and-forecast-analysis-2025.html
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)
971 0503084105