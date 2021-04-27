Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Plant Protection Equipments , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Plant Protection Equipments market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Manual Plant Protection Equipments

Self-propelled Plant Protection Equipments

Tractor Type Plant Protection Equipments

Aviation Plant Protection Equipments

By End-User / Application

Farm

Horticulture

Others

By Company

Alamo Group Inc.

Agco Corporation

Argo S. p. A

Amazone H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG

Bucher Industries

Class KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Daedong Industrial Company Ltd.

Deere & Company

Escorts Group

Exel Industries

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Kverneland Group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Netafim Ltd

SAME Deutz-Fahr S. p. A

Yanmar Co, Ltd.

Zetor Tractors A.S

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Plant Protection Equipments Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

….. continued

