Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates Market to See a Huge Rise during 2020-2027 with an improve in Revenue of US$ 108.13 Mn| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Middle East & Africa omega-3 concentrates market is expected to reach US$ 108.13 million in 2027 from US$ 69.31 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

Omega-3 concentrates refers to highly concentrated oils & powders that are rich in EPA and DHA constitution. The common sources of obtaining omega-3 concentrates are fish, algae, calamari and others. These concentrates are known for offering health benefits like reduction in the risk of heart diseases, reduces blood fat level and enhances the good cholesterol level in the human body. The EPA and DHA content in omega-3 concentrates are inked with healthy aging throughout life. These are also linked with fetal development and Alzheimer’s disease. The omega-3 concentrates in the form of powder and oil find applications in food & beverages, infant formulas and dietary supplements.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

BASF SE

AlaskOmega

Golden Omega S.A.

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Epax Norway

Norwegian Fish Oil

By Form

Oil

Powder

By Source

Fish

Algae

Calamari

Krill

Others

By Type

Triglyceride (TG)

Ethyl Ester (EE)

Phospholipids (PL)

By Concentration

High DHA

High EPA

Balanced EPA-DHA

By End Use

The research on the Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Omega 3 Concentrates market.

