Dry Shampoo Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2027

Though dry shampoo is witnessing a significantly non-penetrated white space, it has become quite popular among the adult population over the last decade, owing to its unique selling point of largely water-free cleansing. Fact.MR in its elaborate report on the market notes that prominent companies are using environment-friendly raw materials to manufacture dry shampoos, and target customers in the mid-price segment.

Competing with established products in the hair care industry, dry shampoo is largely preferred by consumers in water stressed urban clusters. On the back of these factors, Fact.MR projects the dry shampoo market to exhibit over 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Takeaways of the Dry Shampoo Market

The natural and organic ingredients based dry shampoo is anticipated to gain significant traction among consumers, owing to toxicity concerns related to synthetic conditioners

According to Fact.MR, demand for dry shampoos is significant among women between 20 and 30 years. More than 60% women in this age group are opting for versatile products that facilitate quick and easy styling of hair

European countries are the largest consumers of dry shampoo and are further expected to maintain high growth rate in the first half of the forecast period

Anti-dandruff products are contributing significantly to hair care products within the dry shampoo market

Middle-East and Africa are expected to be a lucrative spot for the dry shampoo market as its consumption has been observed to upsurge in the past half-decade, attributable in part to rampant water scarcity in these regions

Manufacturers should seize greater opportunities and enhance their market share by conducting awareness campaigns, as many consumers are not aware of this product and its associated benefits

Fact.MR notes that high flammability and large volume of counterfeit products have been some of the key obstacles in the dry shampoo market as they have eroded consumer confidence

“The existence of a large total addressable market (TAM) for dry shampoo is expanding with the growing consumer base for regular shampoo. While catering to a large segment of users for premium cosmetic products, dry shampoo is charting a new course of growth amid the middle-income group.”, says the Fact.MR analyst

Online Retail Preferred Sales Channel for Manufacturers

The market for dry shampoo is consolidated, characterized by high competition, given the relatively low market revenue. Key players in the industry are focusing on increasing their product availability on virtual shelves, as personal care products have witnessed a significant spurt in growth through this sales channel.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Dry Shampoo Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global dry shampoo market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the dry shampoo market on the basis of form type (spray form and powder form), function (anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss prevention, others function), demographic (men, women and kids), distribution channels (modern trade, convenience store, specialty store, drug store, online, and others) across six major regions.

