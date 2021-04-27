Global UHT Milk Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Parmalat

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

China Mengniu Dairy

Nestle

Candia

Danone Group

Bright Dairy & Food

China Modern Dairy

Fonterra Co-Operative

Gujarat Cooperative Milk

Pactum Dairy

Arla Foods

The a2 Milk

Grupo Lala

Albalact

Dairy Tirol

Woodlands Dairy

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor

Devondale Murray

Italac Goiasminas Dairy

Major applications as follows:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenient Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

Major Type as follows:

Whole

Semi-Skimmed

Skimmed

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global UHT Milk Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global UHT Milk Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global UHT Milk Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global UHT Milk Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Parmalat

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Parmalat

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Parmalat

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 China Mengniu Dairy

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Mengniu Dairy

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Mengniu Dairy

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Nestle

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nestle

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nestle

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Candia

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Candia

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Candia

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Danone Group

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Danone Group

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Danone Group

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Bright Dairy & Food

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bright Dairy & Food

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bright Dairy & Food

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 China Modern Dairy

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Modern Dairy

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Modern Dairy

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Fonterra Co-Operative

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fonterra Co-Operative

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fonterra Co-Operative

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Gujarat Cooperative Milk

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Gujarat Cooperative Milk

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gujarat Cooperative Milk

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Pactum Dairy

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Pactum Dairy

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pactum Dairy

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Arla Foods

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Arla Foods

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arla Foods

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 The a2 Milk

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of The a2 Milk

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of The a2 Milk

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Grupo Lala

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Grupo Lala

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Grupo Lala

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Albalact

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Albalact

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Albalact

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 Dairy Tirol

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dairy Tirol

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dairy Tirol

3.16.4 Recent Development

3.17 Woodlands Dairy

3.17.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Woodlands Dairy

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Woodlands Dairy

3.17.4 Recent Development

3.18 DMK Deutsches Milchkontor

3.18.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of DMK Deutsches Milchkontor

3.18.2 Product & Services

3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DMK Deutsches Milchkontor

3.18.4 Recent Development

3.19 Devondale Murray

3.19.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Devondale Murray

3.19.2 Product & Services

3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Devondale Murray

3.20 Italac Goiasminas Dairy

3.20.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Italac Goiasminas Dairy

3.20.2 Product & Services

3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Italac Goiasminas Dairy

.

.

.

…continued

