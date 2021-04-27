Graphics Card (Video Card) Market is Booming Worldwide with top emerging key players: Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Samsung

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Samsung, Toshiba, Matrox, VIA, EVGA, SIS, MSI, ASUS, Leadtek, GALAXY Microsystems Ltd, ZOTAC, Ming xuan, Sapphire, CFG
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|HD Graphics, Integrated Graphics, Discrete Graphics
|Market Segment by Application:
|Desktop Computer, Laptop, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Graphics Card (Video Card) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Graphics Card (Video Card) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market
TOC
1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Overview
1.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Product Scope
1.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 HD Graphics
1.2.3 Integrated Graphics
1.2.4 Discrete Graphics
1.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Desktop Computer
1.3.3 Laptop
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Graphics Card (Video Card) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Graphics Card (Video Card) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Graphics Card (Video Card) as of 2020)
3.4 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Graphics Card (Video Card) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphics Card (Video Card) Business
12.1 Intel
12.1.1 Intel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Intel Business Overview
12.1.3 Intel Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Intel Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.1.5 Intel Recent Development
12.2 Nvidia
12.2.1 Nvidia Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nvidia Business Overview
12.2.3 Nvidia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nvidia Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.2.5 Nvidia Recent Development
12.3 AMD
12.3.1 AMD Corporation Information
12.3.2 AMD Business Overview
12.3.3 AMD Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AMD Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.3.5 AMD Recent Development
12.4 Samsung
12.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.4.2 Samsung Business Overview
12.4.3 Samsung Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Samsung Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.5 Toshiba
12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.5.2 Toshiba Business Overview
12.5.3 Toshiba Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Toshiba Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.6 Matrox
12.6.1 Matrox Corporation Information
12.6.2 Matrox Business Overview
12.6.3 Matrox Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Matrox Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.6.5 Matrox Recent Development
12.7 VIA
12.7.1 VIA Corporation Information
12.7.2 VIA Business Overview
12.7.3 VIA Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 VIA Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.7.5 VIA Recent Development
12.8 EVGA
12.8.1 EVGA Corporation Information
12.8.2 EVGA Business Overview
12.8.3 EVGA Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 EVGA Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.8.5 EVGA Recent Development
12.9 SIS
12.9.1 SIS Corporation Information
12.9.2 SIS Business Overview
12.9.3 SIS Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SIS Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.9.5 SIS Recent Development
12.10 MSI
12.10.1 MSI Corporation Information
12.10.2 MSI Business Overview
12.10.3 MSI Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 MSI Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.10.5 MSI Recent Development
12.11 ASUS
12.11.1 ASUS Corporation Information
12.11.2 ASUS Business Overview
12.11.3 ASUS Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 ASUS Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.11.5 ASUS Recent Development
12.12 Leadtek
12.12.1 Leadtek Corporation Information
12.12.2 Leadtek Business Overview
12.12.3 Leadtek Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Leadtek Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.12.5 Leadtek Recent Development
12.13 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd
12.13.1 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Corporation Information
12.13.2 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Business Overview
12.13.3 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.13.5 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Recent Development
12.14 ZOTAC
12.14.1 ZOTAC Corporation Information
12.14.2 ZOTAC Business Overview
12.14.3 ZOTAC Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ZOTAC Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.14.5 ZOTAC Recent Development
12.15 Ming xuan
12.15.1 Ming xuan Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ming xuan Business Overview
12.15.3 Ming xuan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ming xuan Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.15.5 Ming xuan Recent Development
12.16 Sapphire
12.16.1 Sapphire Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sapphire Business Overview
12.16.3 Sapphire Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sapphire Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.16.5 Sapphire Recent Development
12.17 CFG
12.17.1 CFG Corporation Information
12.17.2 CFG Business Overview
12.17.3 CFG Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 CFG Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered
12.17.5 CFG Recent Development 13 Graphics Card (Video Card) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Graphics Card (Video Card)
13.4 Graphics Card (Video Card) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Distributors List
14.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Trends
15.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Drivers
15.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Challenges
15.4 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
