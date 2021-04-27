Global D-Phenylalanine Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Ajinomoto Group
KYOWA
Maidan Biology
Tianjin Tianan
Bafeng Pharmaceutical
Jinghai Amino Acid
JIRONG PHARM
Jiahe Biotech
Siwei Amino Acid
Xiyue Pharmaceutical
Dongchen Bioengineering
Major applications as follows:
Food
Medical
Feed
Major Type as follows:
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Feed Grade
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global D-Phenylalanine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global D-Phenylalanine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global D-Phenylalanine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global D-Phenylalanine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Ajinomoto Group
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Ajinomoto Group
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin
……continued
