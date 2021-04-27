Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market is Booming Worldwide with top emerging key players: Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd., Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), VeriFone Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Toshiba Corporation, Intuit, Inc., First Data Corporation, iZettle AB, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Dspread Technology, Inc. Market Segment by Product Type: Full mPOS, Semi-mobile POS, Mobile Phone POS Market Segment by Application: Restaurants, Retail, Health Care, Hospitality, Logistics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market

TOC

1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Scope

1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Full mPOS

1.2.3 Semi-mobile POS

1.2.4 Mobile Phone POS

1.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Restaurants

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Logistics

1.4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business

12.1 Ingenico S.A.

12.1.1 Ingenico S.A. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ingenico S.A. Business Overview

12.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.1.5 Ingenico S.A. Recent Development

12.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

12.2.1 PAX Technology Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 PAX Technology Ltd. Business Overview

12.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.2.5 PAX Technology Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

12.3.1 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Business Overview

12.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.3.5 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Recent Development

12.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

12.4.1 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Business Overview

12.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.4.5 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 HP Development Company, L.P.

12.5.1 HP Development Company, L.P. Corporation Information

12.5.2 HP Development Company, L.P. Business Overview

12.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.5.5 HP Development Company, L.P. Recent Development

12.6 Toshiba Corporation

12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toshiba Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Intuit, Inc.

12.7.1 Intuit, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Intuit, Inc. Business Overview

12.7.3 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.7.5 Intuit, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 First Data Corporation

12.8.1 First Data Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 First Data Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.8.5 First Data Corporation Recent Development

12.9 iZettle AB

12.9.1 iZettle AB Corporation Information

12.9.2 iZettle AB Business Overview

12.9.3 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.9.5 iZettle AB Recent Development

12.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

12.10.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

12.10.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.10.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Square, Inc.

12.11.1 Square, Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Square, Inc. Business Overview

12.11.3 Square, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Square, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.11.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.

12.12.1 Dspread Technology, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dspread Technology, Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

12.12.5 Dspread Technology, Inc. Recent Development 13 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

13.4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Distributors List

14.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Trends

15.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Drivers

15.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Challenges

15.4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

