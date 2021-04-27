Categories
Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

Milk protein concentrates (MPCs) are complete dairy proteins (containing both caseins and whey proteins) that are available in protein concentrations ranging from 40% to 90%. MPCs are used for their nutritional and functional properties.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
Content＜70%
Content: 70%-85%
Content＞85%

By Application
Dairy Products
Nutrition Products
Cheese Products
Others

By Company
Westland
Fonterra
Nutrinnovate Australia
Tatura
Darigold Ingredients
Idaho Milk
Erie Foods
Grassland
Glanbia
Kerry
Enka Süt
Paras

The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

