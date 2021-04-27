Aesthetic Laser Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario

Global Aesthetic Laser Market to reach USD 1,670.5 million by 2025.Global aesthetic laser market is valued approximately USD 768 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of non-invasive procedures, rising in medical tourism and changing lifestyles of individuals are among the key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of aesthetic laser market globally.

Global aesthetic laser market is majorly driven escalating adoption of non-surgical procedures among population globally. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, the escalating adoption of non-surgical procedures are on surging trend in United States. In the year 2016, the leading non-surgical procedures included Photo-rejuvenation, laser tattoo removal, Hyaluronic acid. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, laser tattoo removal accounted for 14,124 procedures, hair removal accounted for 166,254 procedure and photo rejuvenation accounted for 154,770. Similarly, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, Italy aesthetic non-surgical procedures has been on the constant rise & is one of the leading countries in the European Union.

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the aesthetic non- surgical procedures accounted for 502,469 in the year 2016 in Italy. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, the Botulinum toxin accounted for 234,294 procedures, Hyaluronic acid accounted for 250,648 procedures, and Calcium Hydroxyapatite accounted for 4317 procedures and Poly-L-Lactic acid accounted for 3009 procedures. Hence, rising number of aesthetic procedures shows high adoption of aesthetic laser procedure thereby, supplementing the growth of the aesthetic laser market over the forecast period. However, stringent safety regulation for aesthetic procedures is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

On the basis of segmentation, the aesthetic laser market is segmented into type, application and end-user. The type segment of global aesthetic laser market is classified into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers of which standalone lasers holds the leading position in terms of revenue owing to its advantages such as ease of use and simplicity of functioning. Based on application segment, global aesthetic laser market is classified into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesion & tattoo removal, leg and varicose veins, vascular lesions, acne and scars, hair removal and other applications. The end-user segment includes hospitals, private clinics and medical spAs.

The regional analysis of aesthetic laser market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global aesthetic laser market. Major reason for the dominance of North America are growing number of aesthetic laser procedures coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to increasing medical tourism, changing lifestyles and rising incidences of skin damage.

The leading market players include-

*Cynosure, Inc.

*Syneron Medical Ltd.

*Lumenis Ltd.

*Cutera, Inc.

*Solta Medical, Inc.

*El.En SpA

*Alma Lasers

*Sciton, Inc.

*Aerolase

*Sharplight Technologies Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*Standalone Lasers

o Carbon Dioxide laser

o Diode Lasers

o Er: YAG (Erbium YAG) laser

o Alexandrite Lasers

o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet laser

o Pulsed Dye Lasers

o Other Standalone Lasers

*Multiplatform Lasers

By Application:

*Hair Removal

*Skin Rejuvenation

*Pigmented Lesion & Tatto Removal

*Leg and Varicose veins

*Vascular Lesions, Acne and Scars

*Other applications

By End user:

*Hospitals

*Private clinics

*Medical SpAs

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

*LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

*ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aesthetic laser Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

