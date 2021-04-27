Global High-purity Amorphous Boron market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Boron can be prepared in several crystalline and amorphous forms. Well known crystalline forms are α-rhombohedral, β-rhombohedral, and β-tetragonal. In special circumstances, boron can also be synthesized in the form of its α-tetragonal, and γ-orthorhombic allotropes. Two amorphous forms, one a finely divided powder and the other a glassy solid, are also known. Although at least 14 more allotropes have been reported, these other forms are based on tenuous evidence or have not been experimentally confirmed, or are thought to represent mixed allotropes, or boron frameworks stabilized by impurities. Whereas the β-rhombohedral phase is the most stable and the others are metastable, the transformation rate is negligible at room temperature, and thus all five phases can exist at ambient conditions. Amorphous powder boron and polycrystalline rhombohedral β-boron are the most common forms. The latter allotrope is a very hard[n 1] grey material, about ten percent lighter than aluminium and with a melting point (2080 °C) several hundred degrees higher than that of steel.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5334186-global-high-purity-amorphous-boron-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

92%-95%

95%-99%

>99%

Others

By Application

Industrial field

Aerospace and the military field.

Others

ALSO READ: https://automationservicemarketoverview.hatenablog.com/entry/2021/04/22/184613?_ga=2.59561515.769362914.1619069762-1609327888.1615995721

By Company

SB Boron

H.C. Starck GmbH

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

CRS Chemicals

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology

New Metals and Chemicals Ltd.

Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation

Noah Technologies Corporation

YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals

Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)

Liaoning Pengda Technology

Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder

ALSO READ: https://posteezy.com/hyperspectral-imaging-system-market-dynamics-major-companies-analysis-and-forecast-2027

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 92%-95%

Figure 92%-95% Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 92%-95% Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 92%-95% Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 92%-95% Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-Aircraft-Doors-Market-TechnologySizeShareAnalysisGrowthTrend-2026-03-08

1.1.2.2 95%-99%

Figure 95%-99% Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 95%-99% Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 95%-99% Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 95%-99% Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@sapanas/wFAsexnkk

1.1.2.3 >99%

Figure >99% Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure >99% Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure >99% Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure >99% Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105