Vascular Stents Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period

Global Vascular Stents Market to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2025.Global vascular stents market is valued at approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in stents and the development of bioresorbable vascular scaffolds are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of vascular stents globally.

Rising geriatric population and technological advancements in stents are some of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the global vascular stent market during the forecast period. According to Mayo Clinic, United States, drug-eluting stents are safe and effective (also approved by the Food and Drug Administration). Advanced stents also have a lower rate of restenosis, as per Mayo Clinic, therefore are highly used in angioplasty procedures.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States, vascular diseases are highly prevalent among geriatric population due to age-associated stiffening of heart as well as pulmonary vasculature and pulmonary hypertension. As per National Institute of Health (NIH), United States, about 8.5 % of global population i.e. 617 million people were of age 65 and above in 2015. It is expected that the geriatric population is likely to reach up to approximately 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Moreover, According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, about 125 million people were found to be of 80 years and above in United States. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Korean geriatric population is expected to reach 24.3% by 2030 which is expected to increase the risk factors related to cardio vascular diseases. However, availability of alternative treatment methods for vascular diseases such as drug treatment, product failures and recalls are the factors restraining growth of global vascular stent market during forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the vascular stents market is segmented into product, type, mode of delivery, material and end-users. The product segment of global vascular stents market is classified into coronary stents, peripheral stents and EVAR Stent Graft of which coronary stents holds the leading position owing to the rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases. Based on type segment the global vascular stents market is classified into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, bioabsorbadale stents. The material segment includes metallic stents and other stents. Based on the end-user segment the global vascular stents market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and cardiac centers.

The regional analysis of vascular stents market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Vascular Stents market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are high CVD prevalence rates, high demand for cardiac testing and rising awareness towards cardiac diagnostics solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising adoption of advanced cardiac treatments.

The leading market players mainly include-

*Abbott Laboratories

*B. Braun Melsungen Ag

*Biosensors International

*Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

*Boston Scientific Corporation

*Braile Biomédica

*C. R. Bard

*Cook Medical

*Cordis Corporation

*Endologix, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

*Coronary Stents

*Peripheral Stents

o Carotid Stents

o Renal Artery Stents

o Femoral Stents

o Iliac Stents

o Other Peripheral Stents

*EVAR Stent Graft

o Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

o Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

By Type:

*Bare-metal Stents

*Drug-eluting stents

*Bioabsorbadale stents

By Mode of delivery:

*Self-expanding stents

*Balloon-expanding stents

By Material:

*Metallic Stents

o Cobalt Chromium

o Nickel Titanium

o Platinum Chromium

o Stainless steel

*Other Stents

By End-user:

*Ambulatory Surgical centers

*Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

*LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

*ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Vascular Stents Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

