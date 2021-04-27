Global Presbyopia Correction Device Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

Presbyopia Correction Device general has two types corneal inlay and Scleral Implants.A corneal inlay (also called an intracorneal implant) is a device which is surgically implanted in the cornea of the eye as a treatment for presbyopia. Successful installation results in reducing dependence on reading glasses, so that the user can more easily engage in everyday tasks such as using a mobile phone, reading store shelf prices and working on a computer.Corneal inlays are small, thin, and permeable. Typically one is implanted in the non-dominant eye.Scleral Implants are precision-molded from a clear plastic material; the clear implants are about the size of a grain of rice and are placed just below the surface of the white of your eye (called the sclera). The only one commercially available is VisAbility Micro-Insert System

