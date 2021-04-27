Global Collagen Casings Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary
Collagen casings are mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, and the bones and tendons. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. They have been made for more than 50 years and their share of the market has been increasing. Usually the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4819027-global-collagen-casings-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/2075056
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Shenguan Holdings (Group)
Viscofan
Devro
Nippi
Fabios
Fibran
Nitta
Shenzhou Yiqiao
Major applications as follows:
Edible Collagen Casings Application
Non Edible Collagen Casings Application
Major Type as follows:
Small Caliber Collagen Casings
Large Caliber Collagen Casings
ALSO READ: https://ello.co/wiseguy-squeezes_planets/post/72qw1hjimf8k4ammh0oj7q
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
ALSO READ: https://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/global-credit-cards-market-updates-news-and-data-2015-2026
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
ALSO READ: https://www.strava.com/athletes/71979286/posts/15393007
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
……continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105