Global Collagen Casings Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary

Collagen casings are mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, and the bones and tendons. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. They have been made for more than 50 years and their share of the market has been increasing. Usually the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4819027-global-collagen-casings-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/2075056

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Shenguan Holdings (Group)

Viscofan

Devro

Nippi

Fabios

Fibran

Nitta

Shenzhou Yiqiao

Major applications as follows:

Edible Collagen Casings Application

Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

Major Type as follows:

Small Caliber Collagen Casings

Large Caliber Collagen Casings

ALSO READ: https://ello.co/wiseguy-squeezes_planets/post/72qw1hjimf8k4ammh0oj7q

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Collagen Casings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/global-credit-cards-market-updates-news-and-data-2015-2026

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://www.strava.com/athletes/71979286/posts/15393007

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105