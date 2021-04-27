Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

Categories
Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWHs) is derived from UFH (Unfractionated heparin) by such processes as chemical degradation, enzymatic depolymerisation and gamma-radiation cleavage. Natural heparin consists of molecular chains of varying lengths, or molecular weights. Chains of varying molecular weights, from 5000 to over 40,000 Daltons, make up polydisperse pharmaceutical-grade heparin. LMWHs, in contrast, consist of only short chains of polysaccharide. LMWHs are defined as heparin salts having an average molecular weight of less than 8000 Da and for which at least 60% of all chains have a molecular weight less than 8000 Da.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
Enoxaparin
Dalteparin
Tinzaparin
Fraxiparine

By Application
Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism
Complications of Pregnancy
Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter
Others

By Company
Aspen
Sanofi-aventis
Pfizer
Opocrin
CSBIO
Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical
Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma
Techdow
Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

