Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

PCTFE Market: Introduction

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene commonly referred as PCTFE is a synthetic resin, synthesized by polymerization of chlorotrifluoroethylene. PCTFE offers a combination of mechanical, chemical & electrical properties which makes it a viable option for protective coatings for electronic products.

PCTFE have a high chemical stability, water repulsion properties and can also be used as a transparent film, which comes from physical properties such as non-flammability, high optical transparency, zero moisture adoptions among others.

Such properties make PCTFE a moisture barrier in pharmaceuticals & chemicals, a preferred protective coatings for polymers, electronics, LCDs among others. PCTFE is also used as a radiation resistant for nuclear services where it works as a barrier to radiations.

PCTFE used in pharmaceutical as a moisture barriers. The PCTFE market is prominent in industries such as instrumentation, laboratory, aerospace, cryogenics, vales & seals, film for food and pharmaceutical packaging among other applications.

PCTFE Market: Dynamics

In the recent years, increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs, resulting from the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, population ageing, changes in clinical practices and new treatment opportunities have led to the rise of pharmaceutical industries. PCTFE market holds a significant share in the healthcare & pharmaceutical packaging industries with the chemical being a key ingredient in formulation of several drugs and related products.

Increasing advancements in the pharmaceutical products with pharmaceutical packaging facing exciting challenges to overcome regional conditions and keep the product safer has made them discover alternatives and new products, PCTFE comes as an alternative for multiple pharmaceutical packaging films for possessing higher resistance to moisture and oxygen compared to others. PCTFE as a blister product is gaining popularity for oral and solid dosage forms, and offer a super high barrier solutions. In new drug delivery systems such as controlled, rapid dissolve system, PVC laminated PCTFE film had discovered a growing market.

The protective coating market finds PTCFE as an avid participant for electronic components, liquid crystal displays, seals, gaskets and numerous flight applications. Growing passenger traffic due to increasing standard of living, affordable transportation and commute has resulted in the increase in the aerospace industry.

Global improvement in connectivity has resulted in constructing new routes to new places and making areas reachable because of the growing air travel. Increasing aerospace industry is expected to drive the PCTFE market over the forecast period as it will result in the increase in demand for PCTFE as a raw material for airplane related machinery.

PCTFE market faces competition in numerous applications from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) as it is comparatively a more preferred alternative in coating applications.

PCTFE Market: Segmentation

The global market of PCTFE can be segmented by: Synthesis

Solution Polymerization

Bulk Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Emulsion Polymerization

The Global Market of PCTFE can be segmented by: Form

Sheet & Films

Rod

Tubes

Powder

The Global market of PCTFE can be segmented by: End Use

Aerospace Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Coating Industry

Electronic Industry

Chemicals Industry

Fabrication Industry

PCTFE Market: Regional Outlook

The growing population of countries such as India, China has resulted an increase in PCTFE market for pharmaceutical packaging. Government initiatives such as ‘Pharma Vision 2020’ in India to become a global leaders in end-to-end drug manufacturing is expected to drive the market extensively over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected be dominant in the PCTFE market over the forecast years as China and India are anticipated to show promising growth.

Regions such as North America and Europe over the recent years have seen an increase in air travel with the increasing affordability of air travel is expected to see a flourishing aerospace market which in turn is expected to drive the PCTFE market. Countries such as U.S in North America, Germany, U.K. and other European countries are expected to propel the PCTFE market. Increasing developments in electronics market in regions such as Japan, China, and South Korea is expected to increase in demand for protective coatings for such technologies, this is expected to witness a steady growth in the PCTFE market.

Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific countries possess a challenge for the pharmaceutical packaging industries due to the climatic conditions. As heat and humidity play a negative affect against pharmaceutical products, PCTFE market is expected to witness a steady positive growth rate in such regions, with key players dominating the PCTFE market in such regions. Latin America is expected to witness a steady growth in the PCTFE market.

PCTFE Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global PCTFE market are:

Daikin Industries Ltd., SABIC, Solvay, Honeywell International Inc., 3P Performance Plastics Products, Arkema, Fluorocarbon Company Ltd, Lima Srl among others

