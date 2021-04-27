Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary
Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Lucky Jack
High Brew
Califia Farms
Wandering Bear Coffee
La Colombe
Nestlé
Red Thread Good
Stumptown
Caveman
Villa Myriam
Grady’s
Seaworth Coffee Co
Slingshot Coffee Co
Sandows
KonaRed
Venice
Groundwork
Secret Squirrel
1degreeC
ZoZozial
Cove Coffee Co
Schnobs
STATION
Julius Meinl
Major applications as follows:
Comprehensive Supermarket
Community Supermarket
Online Sales
Convenience Store
Major Type as follows:
Original Coffee
Flavored Coffee
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
……continued
