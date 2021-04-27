CRISPR Technology Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion

Global CRISPR Technology Market valued approximately USD 449.6 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing availability of government and private funding and growing adoption of CRISPR technology are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of CRISPR Technology globally. As per the Congressional Research Service (US), CRISPR-related research funding by National Institutes of Health (NIH) grew from $5.1 million in FY2011 to $603 million in FY2016, such high funding in the CRISPR has set the scientific foundation for advanced gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-CAS 9.

Moreover, between the periods of 2006-2016 (FY) as per National Institute of Health (NIH) approximately $981 million was funded by the NIH for CRISPR related researches. Further in 2017, as per the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the DARPA has announced to invest $65 million over the course of next four years till 2021 in order to make CRISPR Gene Editing Safer and to counter bioterrorism threats. According to Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure in the United States grew in 2014 was ~$53.5 billion which grew up-to $58.8 billion in 2015. Similarly, according to the Gov.UK in 2017, UK government recently opened its doors to develop drug discovery by investing around $7.16 million that would help businesses to meet and understand the challenges involved in developing drugs. By use of CRISPR, several drugs can be developed which can enhance the effectiveness and quality of medicines and vaccines available in the market for various blood disorders and heart diseases. As a result, the adoption of CRISPR technology would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with CRISPR technology and presence of alternative technologies are the major factors that impede the growth of global CRISPR Technology market.

The leading market players mainly include-

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

Horizon Discovery Group

Agilent Technologies

Cellecta, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies, Inc.

On the basis of segmentation, the CRISPR technology market is segmented into product & services, application and end-users. The product & services segment of global CRISPR technology market is classified into CRISPR Products and CRISPR services of which CRISPR services segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment. Based on application segment, the CRISPR technology market is diversified into biomedical applications, agricultural applications, industrial applications and biological research of which biomedical application segment holds the largest market share owing to the growing application in drug discovery applications. The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.

academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.

The regional analysis of CRISPR technology market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global CRISPR Technology market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are increasing government and private funding, the adoption of CRISPR in several applications and presence of major pharma and gene therapy companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing as China had registered nine clinical trials based on CRISPR-edited cells on various diseases such as HIV infection and cancers and ongoing researchers to support CRISPR technology.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and services:

CRISPR Products

CRISPR Enzymes

CRISPR Libraries

CRISPR Kits

Other CRISPR Products

CRISPR Services

gRNA Design & Vector Construction

Cell Line Engineering

Screening Services

Other CRISPR Services

By Application:

Biomedical Applications

Agricultural Applications

Industrial Applications

Biological Research

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global CRISPR Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

