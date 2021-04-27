Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market overview, size, share, and Trends 2021

Summary

Buprenorphine hydrochloride, a white crystalline powder, is a semisynthetic opioid analgesic used for the relief of moderate to severe pain. It is in the same chemical family of morphine, codeine and heroin. However, buprenorphine hydrochloride has the distinction of producing less euphoric effects than those drugs.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Tablet

Capsule

By Application

Analgesic

Opioid Antagonist

By Company

Siegfried

Sanofi

Johnson Matthey

Mallinckrodt

Noramco

Unichemlabs

Arevipharma

Resonance-labs

Sun Pharma

Rusan Pharma

Micro Orgo Chem

Faranshimi

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Tablet

Figure Tablet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Tablet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Tablet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Tablet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Capsule

Figure Capsule Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Capsule Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Capsule Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Capsule Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Analgesic

Figure Analgesic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Analgesic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Analgesic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Analgesic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

