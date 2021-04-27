Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Report and Future Opportunity Assessment

Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market valued approximately USD 708.88 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increase in orthopedic & neurology disorder prevalence, high prevalence in ENT disorders and constant technological advancements & novel product launches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, acceptance of surgical navigation system in ambulatory settings is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the surgical navigation system and product recalls are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and increasing ageing population in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing target population base and rising healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

Brainlab

Fiagon

Karl Storz

Scopis

Veran Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

110 VAC

240 VAC

By Application:

Orthopedic Navigation System

ENT Navigation System

Spinal Navigation System

Neurosurgery Navigation System

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

