Neurosurgery Software Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

The Neurosurgery Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Neurosurgery is a medical specialty related to the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment and rehabilitation of disorders affecting all parts of the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves and extra-cerebral vascular systems. Rising technological advancements in healthcare sector and growing incidence of neurological disorders are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of neurostimulators is also aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand from developed and developing region is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost of equipment, lack of skilled professionals and lack of reimbursement from insurance companies add to upfront capital expenditure of the hospitals are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Neurosurgery Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of sports injuries and rising prevalence of neurological disorders among people in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Neurosurgery Software market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising aging population and availability of competitively priced surgical imaging equipment in the region. Neurosurgery Software Market

The major market player included in this report are:

Renishaw

EMS Biomedical

Shimmer

Brainlab

Stryker

Inomed Medizintechnik

ELMIKO Medical Equipment

Touch Surgery

NORAXON

Scopis

Lode

Nextech

MEVIS Informatica Medica

Compumedics

DX-Systems

Monteris Medical

Dr. Grossegger & Drbal

Micromar

Synaptive Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Preoperative Planning Software

Recording Software

Visualization Software

Analysis Software

Others

By Application:

Functional Neurosurgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Open Skull Surgery

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Neurosurgery Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

