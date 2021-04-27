Research details developments in the Orange Juice Market future scenario by 2027

Orange juice is extracted by squeezing orange fruit. Orange is a citrus fruit belonging to family Rutaceae produced widely in Brazil, China, and India. Juice is extracted from various species of orange bearing different characteristics such as sweet orange, blood orange, navel oranges, Clementine, tangerine, Valencia, and Hamlin. Orange consists of juice vesicles, also known as citrus kernels,which form the membranous content of endocarp and hold an extreme amount of juice. According to the United States Code of Federal Regulation, orange juice is “unfermented juice obtained from mature oranges of the species Citrus sinensis or of the citrus hybrid commonly called Ambersweet.” Orange fruits have been cultivated from ancient times in China and Southeast Asia. Nutritional properties and health benefits of oranges led to increase in its worldwide consumption.

The commercial orange juice industry was developed in the 1920s, and since then the reforms in technology have led to the development of variants in commercial orange juice. The common types of commercial orange juice are frozen concentrated orange juice, not from concentrate, canned orange juice, fresh-squeezed juice, mixed juice,dehydrated orange juice, and others manufactured as ready-to-drink (RTD) packaged beverage. Brazil is the largest producer of orange juice followed by Florida.

Regions covered :-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Companies covered :-

The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Nestle,ITC Limited, Dabur, Aldi, Florida’s Natural Growers, Ocean Spray, Tree Ripe Fruit Co., Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Mother Dairy,Harmoni Inc., National Grape Cooperative Association Inc., Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group, JAB Holding Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Nawon F&B, WANA Beverage, Yangshengtang Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic scenario has caused an increase in the sale of orange juice, due to the inclination of consumers toward healthy and immunity-boosting beverages. Although the demand for orange juice has increased, the disruption in the supply chain has caused difficulty in meeting the requirements.

The initial lockdown scenario caused temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which impacted the production of orange juice. Difficulty in procurement of raw orange fruits due to the least mobility led to a shortage in the production of the orange juice market.

The export and import ban imposed in several countries led to the disruption of the global supply chain of the orange juice market, impacting the cultivators of orange fruit as well.

The domestic supply chain disruption caused due to the transportation restrictions and shutdown of distribution channels impacted the sales and revenue of the orange juice market. Supermarkets and retail stores faced a shortage of the product due to initial panic buying.

The lockdown scenario has led to the destruction and loss of orange fruit yield in Florida and India, which has impacted the raw material supply of the orange juice market.

Top Impacting Factors:Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers,and Impact Analysis

Orange juicecontains sugars, acids, vitamins, minerals, pectin, and other colored components, which make it a healthy beverage. The production of orange juice is carried out at the household level, by merchant and vendors, and commercially by beverage industries at large scale. Investment in R&D, increasing health & fitness awareness, immunity-boosting properties, high vitamin C content, surge in food processing technology, fortification of orange juice, utilization of orange juice in other drinks, enhanced shelf life& storage conditions, launch of organic orange juice, inclination toward improving product quality, surge in quality control while processing, regulated measurement in Brix, availability of blend of juices, increased distribution channel

Increasing production of orange fruit, trade of orange juice, employment generation, health benefits of orange juice, consumption as breakfast beverage, development of variants in orange juices, sanitation control in manufacturing plants, government initiatives, changing eating habits, aseptic packaging, addition of preservatives & sweeteners to enhance palatability, alluring packaging, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income are the key driving factors for the growth of orange juice market. However, increased competition, traditional practices of extraction, availability of substitute products, unorganized sector, loss of the orange production, and government restrictions hinder the growth of the orange juice market.

The global orange juice market trends are as follows:-

The requirement of orange juice has increased due to its rich flavor and high nutritional content such as the presence of vitamin C, potassium, thiamin, folate, flavonoids, phytochemicals, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties.

It aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system &immune system, enhances detoxification &blood circulation, reducesinflammation, regulates diabetes, improves cardiac health, cures anemia, lowers cholesterol, and prevents scurvy.

Key manufacturers of orange juice are inclined toward enhancing the shelf life and nutritional value of the product. The launch of fortified orange juice, organic orange juice, frozen orange juice, and dehydrated orange juice have presented new growth opportunities.

The fortification with calcium, vitamin D, omega 3-fatty acids, and other minerals has increased the requirement of processed orange juice. Surge of cold fruit pressing techniques and advanced packaging, which can increase the shelf life of the product and make it more attractive has been a factor to increase market share.

