English Proficiency Test Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The English Proficiency Test was valued at USD 1440.70 Million in the year 2018. Over the recent years, English Proficiency Test has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing need of the candidates to speak English to access various opportunities, growing economic diversification, increasing globalization, increasing demand of English proficiency Test certificates by the multinational companies from the employees, growing immigration and international students in the foreign universities, up surging training programmes by the companies for the employees, growing awareness among people for English assessment. In addition, increasing urge to demonstrate the acquired abilities off the candidates have contributed to the growth rate of English Proficiency Test market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Among all the types of English Proficiency Test that includes IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS. IELTS holds the highest market share in the English proficiency test Market owing to its higher accepting rates in various universities, institution etc. globally.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by Increasing disposable income, growing number of candidates studying abroad, growing awareness among the candidates regarding the conduction of the proficiency Tests coupled with employment opportunities in the foreign countries, etc.

Scope of the Report

Global English Proficiency Test Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• English Proficiency Test Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Testing System : IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS

• Analysis By Application: Graduates/ undergraduates, Employers, Others

Regional English Proficiency Test Market – North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional English Proficiency Test Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Testing System: IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS

• Analysis By Application: Graduates/ undergraduates, Employers, Others

Country Analysis – U.S. Canada, India, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• English Proficiency Test – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Testing System IELTS, TOEFL, OTHERS

• Analysis By Application: Graduates/ undergraduates, Employers, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Major Testing Systems – IELTS, TOEFL

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

