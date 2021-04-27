ATM Market 2021 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global ATM Market. The report analyses the ATM Market of 19 countries that includes U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Turkey, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. The ATM market of the 19 countries have been analysed by volume (numbers), value and the number of ATMs installed by banks/deployers. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global ATM Market Report (2019 Edition) – Country Analysis By Installed Base, By Value, Installed Base By Banks: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” the ATM market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018–2023, while volume is expected to witness a CAGR around 4.13% during forecast period.

Over the recent years, ATM market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing bank system penetration in emerging and developing nations and growing number of automated bank branches. Moreover, rise in the demand for advanced feature ATMs and rising per capita income has been driving the market growth of ATMs globally. Further, increasing demand for convenient and time saving ATMs is expected to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, growing prominence of the cashless transactions is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the global ATM market in 2017.

The report titled “Global ATM Market Report (2019 Edition) – Country Analysis By Installed Base, By Value, Installed Base By Banks: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of ATM market and provides statistics and information on market size, volume, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ATM market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global ATM Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – Installed Base

• ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – By Value

• ATM Installed Base By Banks

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Turkey, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – Installed Base

• ATM Market– Sizing, Growth, Forecast – By Value

• ATM Installed Base By Banks

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – NCR Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, Hyosung Corp., Hitachi, Fujitsu, GRG Banking, Euro Net Worldwide, OKI Electric Industry, Brinks.

