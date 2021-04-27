Exhibition Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Exhibition Market – By Value, By Rented Space, By Region (Europe, North America, APAC) and By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan South Korea).

Over the recent years, the global Exhibition industry has been driven on the heels of rising demand for large event venues and emerging growth across various Asian nations. Additionally, the growth in Exhibition market is driven by increasing prevalence of digitisation.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Exhibition Market By Value, By Rented Space, By Region (Europe, North America, APAC), By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.97% by value during 2018– 2023, chiefly driven by increase in digitisation and rising marketing services spending of leading companies across the globe.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, mainly driven by increasing shift in the manufacturing base of leading consumer electronics companies, increasing focus of international companies and increasing initiatives of various governments to boost growth of the domestic industries.

The report titled “Global Exhibition Market – By Value, By Rented Space, By Region(Europe, North America, APAC) By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan South Korea), has covered and analysed the potential of Global Exhibition Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Exhibition market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Exhibition Market, By Value (USD Billion)

• Global Exhibition Market, By Value (Million Square Meter)

• List of Exhibition Venues, By Size

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Exhibition Market, By Value

• Exhibition Market, By Rented Space

• List of Exhibition Venues, By Size

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Exhibition Market, By Value

• Exhibition Market, By Rented Space

• List of Exhibition Venues, By Size

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy and Regulation,

• Company Analysis – Reed Exhibitions, UBM Plc, Messe Frankfurt, Messe düsseldorf, MCH Group, Informa

