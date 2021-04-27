Global World Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Part-Turn Electric Actuators , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Part-Turn Electric Actuators market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

AC Motors

DC Motors

By End-User / Application

Power Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

Rotork

Auma

Flowserve

Emerson

ABB

Bernard Controls

SNNA

Biffi

Tomoe

Nihon Koso

Tefulong

CDF

SAIC

Aotuo Ke

Chuanyi Automation

Zhonghuan TIG

SIG

PS Automation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric ActuatorsMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.3M Electronics Rotork

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rotork

12.2 Auma

12.3 Flowserve

12.4 Emerson

12.5 ABB

12.6 Bernard Controls

12.7 SNNA

12.8 Biffi

12.9 Tomoe

12.10 Nihon Koso

12.11 Tefulong

12.12 CDF

12.13 SAIC

12.14 Aotuo Ke

12.15 Chuanyi Automation

12.16 Zhonghuan TIG

12.17 SIG

12.18 PS Automation

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

