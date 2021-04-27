Moringa Tea Market – Short Term and Long-Term Impact of Covid-19 On The Market-2020-2027

The global moringa tea market is experiencing a significant growth, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the next few years, owing to rise in health consciousness among consumers. Moringa is a drought-resistant tree, and is also called as drum sticks. It is a medicinal plant, and its leaves, fruits, and flowers are used in cuisines in various countries. Moringa leaves are dehydrated and crushedfor preparing moringa tea. Moringa tea is known for its 100% caffeine-free property. Moreover, it is popular for its medicinal benefits and healthy nutrients. Moringa tea is available in crushed leave form and in tea infusion bags. Moringa tea comes in both flavored and non-flavored tea product. It is easily available in grocery, hypermarket or supermarket, and in e-commerce platform.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has led to serious implications in all the economic sectors. The COVID-19 outbreak has created medical emergency, due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products is increasing. Moreover, during this pandemic, the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items has increased considerably. Frozen non-veg food, fruits& vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains are further experiencing increased demand. However, nonessential products such as packaged foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products have witnessed decline in their sale. The moringa tea market has not been affected as severely as other processed food; however, lockdown imposed across various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of moringa tea manufacturers. Furthermore, the consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19. On the contrary, companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery, for instance, they might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omnichannel in their supply chain.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in health consciousness among consumers is the key driver of the moringa tea market. Various nutrients present in moringa tea are increasing its demand. It contains antioxidant, a plant hormone, quercetin, and kaempferol, which are rarely found in other plants. Moringa tea offers various health benefits, due to which its consumption is increasing. It reduces the inflammation and helps in controlling blood pressure. It facilitates blood sugar control and reduces cholesterol level.

Organic moringa tea is expected to dominate the moringa tea market during the projected years, due to increase in awareness about health benefits offered by organic food.

The global moringa tea market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that exhibit improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Leading companies are focused in making new moringa tea products with enhanced flavor and taste. To serve the increasing demand of organic food and beverages, manufacturers are engaged in launching tea with organic grown moringa leaves. For instance, in May 2020, Green Provisions introduced moringa iced tea, which is prepared from high-quality moringa leaves. It is a premium iced tea along with convenient bottled pack.

Segments covered

Nature, Packing, Type, Distribution Channel, Formulation, and Region

Companies covered

Ayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Organic India, Earth Expo Company, Kuli Kuli, Grener, Rootalive, Genius Nature Herbs, Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd., the Mito Group, Rainforest Herbs, and Rainforest Herbs

Regions covered

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

