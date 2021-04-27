Voice Assistant Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 |IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Amazon.com, Apple

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Voice Assistant market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Voice Assistant market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Voice Assistant Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Voice Assistant market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Voice Assistant market.

Leading players of the global Voice Assistant market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Voice Assistant market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Voice Assistant market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Voice Assistant market.

Voice Assistant Market Leading Players

Google, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems, Nokia Corporation, Alphabet, Orange SA, Samsung Electronics Voice Assistant

Voice Assistant Segmentation by Product

, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition, Text-to-Speech Recognition Voice Assistant

Voice Assistant Segmentation by Application

, Mobile OEM, Mobile App, PC, Automotive, Smart Home, Smart TV, Wearable, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Voice Assistant market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Voice Assistant market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Voice Assistant market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Voice Assistant market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Voice Assistant market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Voice Assistant market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Voice Assistant Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice Assistant Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.4.3 Speech Recognition

1.4.4 Voice Recognition

1.4.5 Text-to-Speech Recognition

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice Assistant Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mobile OEM

1.5.3 Mobile App

1.5.4 PC

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Smart Home

1.5.7 Smart TV

1.5.8 Wearable

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Voice Assistant Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Voice Assistant Industry

1.6.1.1 Voice Assistant Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Voice Assistant Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Voice Assistant Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Voice Assistant Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Voice Assistant Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice Assistant Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Voice Assistant Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Voice Assistant Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Voice Assistant Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Voice Assistant Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Voice Assistant Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Voice Assistant Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Voice Assistant Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Voice Assistant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Voice Assistant Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Voice Assistant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Voice Assistant Revenue in 2019

3.3 Voice Assistant Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Voice Assistant Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Voice Assistant Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Voice Assistant Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Voice Assistant Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Voice Assistant Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Voice Assistant Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Voice Assistant Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Voice Assistant Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Voice Assistant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Voice Assistant Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Google

13.1.1 Google Company Details

13.1.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Google Voice Assistant Introduction

13.1.4 Google Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Google Recent Development

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM Corporation Voice Assistant Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.3 Salesforce.com

13.3.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

13.3.2 Salesforce.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Salesforce.com Voice Assistant Introduction

13.3.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development

13.4 Amazon.com

13.4.1 Amazon.com Company Details

13.4.2 Amazon.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Amazon.com Voice Assistant Introduction

13.4.4 Amazon.com Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Amazon.com Recent Development

13.5 Apple

13.5.1 Apple Company Details

13.5.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Apple Voice Assistant Introduction

13.5.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Apple Recent Development

13.6 Microsoft Corporation

13.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Voice Assistant Introduction

13.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Verint Systems

13.7.1 Verint Systems Company Details

13.7.2 Verint Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Verint Systems Voice Assistant Introduction

13.7.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Verint Systems Recent Development

13.8 Nokia Corporation

13.8.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Nokia Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Nokia Corporation Voice Assistant Introduction

13.8.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Alphabet

13.9.1 Alphabet Company Details

13.9.2 Alphabet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Alphabet Voice Assistant Introduction

13.9.4 Alphabet Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Alphabet Recent Development

13.10 Orange SA

13.10.1 Orange SA Company Details

13.10.2 Orange SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Orange SA Voice Assistant Introduction

13.10.4 Orange SA Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Orange SA Recent Development

13.11 Samsung Electronics

10.11.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

10.11.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Samsung Electronics Voice Assistant Introduction

10.11.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Voice Assistant Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

