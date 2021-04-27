Global Lateral Flow Readers Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021-2026

Lateral Flow Reader is a universal mobile analysis device for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of lateral flow assays, immunological rapid tests for diagnostics, especially for point-of-care diagnostics. The tests can originate in multiple fields of application, such as cancer and heart disease diagnostics or drug screening.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Handheld Readers

Benchtop Readers

By Application

Clinical (POC)

Veterinary

Food and Beverage

Pharma/Biologics

Others

By Company

Alere (Abbott)

QIAGEN

LRE Medical (Esterline)

BD Company

Skannex

Axxin

Detekt

Trinity Biotech

OpTricon

Quidel Corporation

Abingdon

Fio Corporation

Magnasense

Cellmic

VICAM

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Handheld Readers

Figure Handheld Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Handheld Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Handheld Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Handheld Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Benchtop Readers

Figure Benchtop Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Benchtop Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Benchtop Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Benchtop Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Clinical (POC)

Figure Clinical (POC) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Clinical (POC) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Clinical (POC) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Clinical (POC) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Veterinary

Figure Veterinary Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Veterinary Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Veterinary Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Veterinary Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Food and Beverage

Figure Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Food and Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Food and Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Pharma/Biologics

Figure Pharma/Biologics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pharma/Biologics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pharma/Biologics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pharma/Biologics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Lateral Flow Readers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Lateral Flow Readers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

..…continued.

