Packaged Food Market Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue and Top Companies, Region And Opportunities

Packaged Food Market is expected to garner a revenue of $3.03 trillion by during forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.5%. The segment of non-alcoholic drinks dominated the overall packaged food market due to the large demand of ready to drink (RTD) beverages, globally. Baby food stands out as the fastest growing segment, primarily driven by the growing awareness towards modern care practices in baby health and food hygiene, primarily, in the developing nations. Presently, North America is the highest revenue generating region in the global market and would continue to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period. However, in terms of growth, APAC region would be the fastest growing market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2015 – 2020.

Download Sample Copy Of [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/570

Packaged foods include ready meals, baked foods, breakfast cereals, soups, baby food, potato chips, nuts, instant noodles, pasta, biscuits, chocolate confectionary, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, “sauces, dressings & condiments” and non-alcoholic drinks. Among these food products, the segment of non-alcoholic drinks, and baked foods together contribute to nearly 3/4th of the market, in terms of value. The dominance of these product categories in the market is primarily supplemented by the global demand for baked food (including food products such as cake, pastries and bread) and drink products (carbonated and non-carbonated). RTD beverages contribute for a major share in the non-alcoholic drinks market and has witnessed remarkable growth and acceptance in the APAC countries over the last decade. Further, bottled water, is now witnessing tremendous growth in developing nations where growing per capita income, health awareness and changing lifestyles has significantly boosted the demand for packaged and purified water.

Baby food would be the fastest growing market followed by the market of yogurt and nuts. Growing demand for yogurt drinks is the key factor propelling the yogurt market growth. The increasing consumption of nuts as raw food, and the growing awareness of its nutritional benefits, are key factors that boost the demand for nuts.

Geographically, North America leads the global packaged food market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and LAMEA are the most promising markets for packaged food.

Key findings of the study:

The growth of the packaged food market worldwide is largely attributed to growing demand from emerging economies

The segment of baby food and yogurt would register a rapid CAGR of 6.4% and 6.0% respectively, during the forecast period of 2015 – 2020

Asia Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during 2015 – 2020, primarily driven by the growing per capita incomes and increasing health awareness – China and India would exhibit significant market growth for packaged food products

The companies in this market are actively acquiring customers’ insights and preferences to gauge on the potential market requirements. Key players operating in this market are primarily focusing on acquisition and partnerships to strengthen their market presence. Nestle, was among the first companies to establish its R&D center in India. Also, in the processed food division, Tyson Foods acquired The Hillshire Brand Company, and partnered with Godrej Foods India to work on new product launches. Kraft Foods entered into a merger with the global ketchup giant Heinz, with the objective to diversify its business.

The key players operating in the packaged food market are Nestlé, General Mills, Kraft Food, Inc., ConAgra foods, Inc., Tyson Foods, Kellogg’s, Frito-Lay, JBS Food, Smithfield Food, Inc. and Mars, Inc. Prominent players like Nestlé and Kraft foods are investing heavily in promotions and increasing brand awareness for aiding product differentiation.

Enquire For More Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/570

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com