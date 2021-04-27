Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators
Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators
Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems
Shock Wave Therapy Systems
By Application
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical centers
Clinics
Specialty Care Unit
Others
By Company
Johnson & Johnson
SonaCare Medical
InSightec Ltd
Integra LifeSciences
Alpinion Medical Systems
Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. ltd
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators
Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators
Figure Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
….. continued
