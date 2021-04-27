Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators

Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators

Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems

Shock Wave Therapy Systems

By Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Clinics

Specialty Care Unit

Others

By Company

Johnson & Johnson

SonaCare Medical

InSightec Ltd

Integra LifeSciences

Alpinion Medical Systems

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. ltd

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators

Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators

Figure Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

….. continued

